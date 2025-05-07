Giorgi Mamardashvili salary: How much does future Liverpool goalkeeper earn per week and annually at Valencia?

Everything you need to know about Giorgi Mamardashvili's salary details playing for Valencia

Giorgi Mamardashvili began his football journey in 2018 with Dinamo Tbilisi, having spent six years in their youth setup. However, due to limited opportunities, the Georgian international moved on loan to Rustavi and Locomotive Tbilisi.

Mamardashvili eventually made his move to Spain, joining La Liga side Valencia in 2021. After an impressive pre-season, he quickly established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

His current contract with Valencia runs until June 2025, with the Georgian international set to join Premier League champions Liverpool for the 2025–26 season. While Mamardashvili earns a decent salary at Valencia, his wages remain relatively modest compared to the club’s top earners.

So, exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross