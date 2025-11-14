‘Guys are desperate to be a part of the group’ - Gio Reyna and Ricardo Pepi return as World Cup urgency rises: Five keys to the USMNT’s match against Paraguay

CHESTER, Pa. - Sometimes, putting a timeline on something changes everything. It sharpens the urgency, adds finality, and makes the moment feel real. That’s exactly what Mauricio Pochettino and his staff did with the U.S. men’s national team this week.
Ten training sessions. That’s all that remains between the USMNT and a finalized World Cup roster. The number of days left with the coaching staff can now be counted on two hands. It’s jarring - and motivating. Because it means the World Cup is almost here.
"It's not desperation; it's an intense focus," veteran defender Tim Ream said at a USMNT availability. "There's a little more bite in the training. There's intensity. There's more aggressiveness. Guys are doing everything they possibly can to be part of the team, and I think, as we've gotten closer and closer, you see that more and more. That's a good thing. Guys are desperate to be a part of this group and be a part of the team and be a part of a World Cup."
The next step on the road to that World Cup is Paraguay, who will face the USMNT on Saturday at Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union. It's a tough test, one the U.S. will head into shorthanded. Christian Pulisic is out. So, too, are Chris Richards and Tyler Adams. Tim Weah, Antonee Robinson, and Weston McKennie aren't here. All of those named could be starters next summer.
For those tasked with playing in these games, though, it's an opportunity. With time running out, the urgency is turned up and, with every day and every game, the World Cup gets a little bit closer.
GOAL takes a look at five keys to the next test against Paraguay.