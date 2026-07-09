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Gianni Infantino under fire as 72 EU members demand investigation into FIFA handling of Folarin Balogun decision
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Lawmakers demand transparency over Trump interference
Pressure is mounting on Infantino as 72 members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have officially written to the heads of the 27 EU football associations. The group is demanding an immediate investigation into the decision-making process that allowed Balogun to escape a red card suspension during the World Cup. The move comes after it was revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump personally contacted Infantino to lobby for the player.
The MEPs’ letter stated: “In light of the decision taken on Sunday to suspend the implementation of an automatic one-match suspension, we feel that it is time for European Football Associations, all of whom are member associations of FIFA, to intervene and ask that FIFA investigate the aforementioned decision-making processes. FIFA’s statutory rules and code of ethics provide a very clear basis for member associations to intervene and demand an investigation.”
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Violations of political neutrality Spark EU anger
The MEPs are focusing their legal challenge on FIFA's internal rules regarding political neutrality, which they believe have been flagrantly ignored. The letter highlights specific articles within the FIFA handbook that are designed to prevent the exact kind of high-level government lobbying seen in the Balogun case.
The lawmakers argued: “The requirement of political neutrality is clearly outlined in both the FIFA Statutes and the Code of Ethics. Article 4(2) of the FIFA Statutes outlines the principle whereby ‘FIFA remains neutral in matters of politics and religion’, and Article 15 of the FIFA Code of Ethics states that all football officials must remain politically neutral, and provides for strong sanctions for violations. Member associations have an important role to play in ensuring that rules are upheld and that those who break them are held accountable. In that regard, we urge you to add your voice to recent calls in support of an investigation into Gianni Infantino’s links to President Trump from MEPs and from the Norwegian Football Federation. Any investigation must now include scrutiny of the decision-making process surrounding FIFA’s decision to rescind the ban imposed on a member of the US men’s national team.”
Infantino maintains independence of judicial bodies
Despite the growing outcry and allegations of political overreach, Infantino has remained defiant, insisting that the governing body's legal arms operate without outside influence. The FIFA chief confirmed he spoke with Trump but claimed he merely explained the protocols in place rather than bypassing them to suit the tournament co-hosts.
Infantino defended his position by stating: “FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them. During our conversation (with President Trump), I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies. That is how FIFA’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold.”
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UEFA slams incomprehensible decision-making
European football’s governing body has also waded into the debate, issuing a scathing critique of the precedent set by the USMNT reprieve. While Belgium ultimately defeated the USA 4-1 on the pitch, UEFA believes the damage to the tournament's integrity is already done.
In a strongly-worded statement, UEFA said: “When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined. Equally, such a decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition. We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision.”
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