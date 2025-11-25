Donnarumma Man City complaining GFXGetty/GOAL
Richard Martin

Gianluigi Donnarumma is being targeted by Man City's opponents - he needs to quit complaining and adapt to the reality of the Premier League

When Manchester City signed Gianluigi Donnarumma, most of the reaction focused on his ability, or lack thereof, with the ball at his feet, in sharp contrast to the man he was replacing, Ederson. But nearly three months into his spell with City, the Italian is struggling with a different challenge: the Premier League’s attitude to pushing in the box.

City’s defeat at Newcastle on Saturday showed Donnarumma at his best and his worst. He won an intriguing battle with Magpies' striker Nick Woltemade, becoming the first goalkeeper in the league to make a save from the towering German, who had scored with all six of his previous shots on target. 

Donnarumma made three big saves to keep a hugely entertaining first half goalless, and had Phil Foden and Erling Haaland taken their chances down the other end, the Italian would likely have had his praises sung. But goalkeepers are inevitably judged on their mistakes, and Donnarumma was caught out for the crucial moment when Newcastle won a second-half corner.

    Aerial bombardment

    Donnarumma would have conceded an ‘Olimpico’ straight from the dead ball had it not been for Josko Gvardiol heading the curling delivery from Sandro Tonali away. The goalkeeper lay on the floor for a couple of seconds, but when he rose he was unable to deal with more aerial bombardment as Bruno Guimaraes’ header hit the bar and Harvey Barnes bundled in the rebound.

    Donnarumma was furious with the contact he had received from Barnes at the corner, although it was hardly a wrestling move and no different to the treatment Premier League goalkeepers regularly receive. His angry protest to referee Sam Barrott saw Donnarumma earn his third yellow card in nine Premier League games, leaving him two more bookings from a suspension. 

    Donnarumma had a reputation for ill-discipline before arriving in England, being shown 29 yellow cards and two reds for club and country between his debut for AC Milan in 2017 and joining City in 2025. And if he keeps up his current rate of bookings, he will earn a ban every 15 matches.

    Needs to learn

    Donnarumma was not the only City representative to lose his rag at St James’ Park. Pep Guardiola ranted at Barrott and - bizarrely - a cameraman, while Ruben Dias said the Premier League needed clearer rules

    "Where's the sense in their player pushing our 'keeper out of the goal? What are we allowing and for how long?" asked the defender. "In the second goal, Gigi is being pushed outside his area and there is no consequence."  

    Guardiola was more realistic, saying, "He believes when he goes there and touches the ball, he wasn’t stable. What can I say? Gigio will learn."

    Donnarumma will have to, because the Premier League is not going to change its ways to suit one unhappy newcomer. Physical contact is one of the English top-flight’s hallmarks, and Donnarumma is not the first player to be left surprised by it.

    'War in the six-yard box'

    Manchester United’s new goalkeeper, Senne Lammens, said of the Premier League last month: "I've never seen players get away with the things they do to the goalkeeper. Sometimes it turns into a war inside the six-yard box. They grab you and hold you back and do everything, and usually the referees allow play to continue. This is the nature of the Premier League, and you have to adapt to it and train for it, but it's a bad thing for any goalkeeper."

    Ruben Amorim was also taken aback by the importance of set pieces in England compared to Portugal. "It’s the one thing I feel here is completely different than when you play abroad, the contact with the defenders, especially the goalkeepers," the United manager said.

    Donnarumma must adapt to the ways of the Premier League, which is becoming even more determined by set pieces and long balls this season. If he does not, then Guardiola should consider bringing James Trafford back into the fold as he has spent his whole career facing the physical challenges when dealing with crosses which Donnarumma is only just needing to get to grips with.

    Card marked

    Saturday was the second time in a month that Donnarumma had been caught out at a corner, only to blame the referee rather than taking responsibility himself. He was incensed when Bournemouth scored following a corner as Donnarumma felt had had his arm held by David Brooks while waiting for the cross to come in. 

    It did not impede his ability to reach the ball but he still bungled the punch, leading to Tyler Adams pouncing on the rebound. Donnarumma shouted at referee Anthony Taylor after the goal was given and then again at half-time, but there was little sympathy overall for the Italian given his poor-quality punch. 

    That play likely alerted Newcastle when they did their opposition analysis to Donnarumma's weakness in dealing with crosses on top of his head, and more clubs are likely to take note. 

    Donnarumma's role and reaction to Barnes’ winner, meanwhile, overshadowed another questionable moment from the goalkeeper, as he nearly conceded a goal in the first minute after ill-advisedly playing a short pass to Foden on the edge of his area, leading to Joelinton mugging the England midfielder and Barnes firing straight at goal. 

    World-class shot-stopper

    Donnarumma made a comfortable save in the end, but it was a reminder of his shortcomings in playing out from the back, which was what made him signing for City so intriguing. Guardiola was a pioneer in viewing his goalkeeper as a playmaker, but he is equally astute in spotting the way the game is heading, and ball-playing 'keepers are not in demand as they were just a couple of years ago. 

    The coach and his staff, especially goalkeeping coach Xabier Mancisidor, understandably viewed Donnarumma as a world-class goalkeeper who has played at the highest level and at some of the most demanding situations possible since he was 16 years old. They evidently felt his track record and ability to make one-on-one saves and world-beating actions such as his diving stop to deny Bryan Mbeumo in the Manchester derby compensated for any doubts they had about his footwork. 

    But one thing they seem to have overlooked is the increased prevalence this season of set pieces, long throws and long balls, and Donnarumma’s inability to cope with his new reality.

    Stop rising to the bait

    Donnarumma got off to a strong start with City precisely because he focused on what he was good at. In his debut against United. he punted most of his goal-kicks downfield and stood tall for the big moments, such as repelling Mbeumo’s volley. He produced a strong display at Arsenal, made an impressive double-save at Aston Villa and turned himself into an impenetrable wall when Igor Thiago got behind the City defence at Brentford.

    "When they told me he’s 26 it’s like he’s had centuries playing football," Guardiola said after that performance at the Gtech Community Stadium. "His composure, his presence. For goalkeepers at clubs who play well, you don’t concede much, you get one piece of action and you have to save it."

    That was an example of Donnarumma’s towering presence shielding City, helping them earn a narrow victory in combination with Haaland's sharp-shooting. But Newcastle, like Bournemouth, exposed his Achilles heel. Donnarumma might get some respite in the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, but City’s next opponents in the Premier League know exactly how to get at him. Instead of rising to the bait and mouthing off at referees, he needs to rise to the challenge.

