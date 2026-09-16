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Gianluigi Donnarumma pleads with fans to ‘rewrite history’ after Italy faces brutal reality of missing third straight World Cup
Azzurri shot-stopper demands fan unity
Donnarumma has rallied the Italy supporters, calling on them to help the Azzurri into a new era under Roberto Mancini after a ‘heartbreaking’ summer that left the squad watching the 2026 World Cup from home. The Manchester City goalkeeper reflected on the immense disappointment of failing to reach the tournament in North America, marking a third consecutive absence for the four-time champions.
"We’ll need a lot of positivity," Donnarumma told Sky Sport Italia as cited by Football Italia. "I already know the sort of atmosphere we’ll walk into because it wasn’t an easy summer. It’s been incredibly tough. Now we need to turn the page, we need to be optimistic, start being positive again and build a strong squad. That’s something only we can do. I want to thank all the Italian people who will be supporting us in these opening Nations League matches, because we need them. We need their energy and the drive they give us. Together, we have to rewrite our history, it’s so important."
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The heartbreak of a summer on the sidelines
For a nation of Italy's stature, failing to reach the global stage in 2026 was a catastrophic blow that led to the departures of Gennaro Gattuso and several high-ranking officials. Donnarumma admitted that the emotional toll of the summer was immense for every player involved. The shot-stopper did not hide the vulnerability felt by the squad during the tournament months.
"I know it’s been a difficult summer, for me and for everyone. Watching the World Cup while not being there was heartbreaking for all the guys. But we have to pick ourselves up, there’s no other option," he said.
Believing in the Mancini reunion
The return of Mancini, the man who guided Italy to Euro 2020 glory, has provided a glimmer of hope for a fanbase that has grown disillusioned. Donnarumma is confident that the reunion with the veteran tactician is exactly what the dressing room needs to regain its focus and competitive edge. The goalkeeper pointed to the upcoming Euro 2028 tournament, which will be hosted across the UK and Ireland, as the ultimate target for redemption.
"Mancini is back and I’m sure he’ll help bring the desire we need to get through these matches and the upcoming qualifiers,” Donnarumma stated. "I’m certain we will get back to performing well, qualifying for the Euros and then the World Cup. With Mister Mancini, Italy will return to where it belongs."
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Chasing the Wembley spirit for Euro 2028
With Euro 2028 set to be hosted across the United Kingdom and Ireland, the prospect of returning to Wembley Stadium—the site of Italy’s greatest modern success—is a major source of inspiration for Donnarumma. The goalkeeper famously saved the decisive penalties in the 2021 final against England, and he remains hopeful that Mancini can conjure that same magic once again.
When asked about the possibility of another final at the iconic London venue, Donnarumma’s response was emotional and full of conviction: “Touch wood! But yes, Wembley brings up one of the best moments of my life, possibly the absolute best along with the birth of my son. That was so special to me. The image that I will always remember is the hug between Mister Mancini and Gianluca Vialli after the final. That was extraordinary, beautiful to witness."
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