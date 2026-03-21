Giampaolo's masterstroke: Cremonese win 2-0 at Parma and are fourth from bottom

A fiercely contested relegation battle. At 3 pm at the Stadio Tardini, in the early kick-off of the 30th matchday of the league season, Carlos Cuesta’s Parma side lost 0–2 to Cremonese, managed by the new coach, Marco Giampaolo, who has just taken over from the sacked Davide Nicola and is in his second spell in charge of the Grigiorossi, with goals from Maleh, who hadn’t scored since 2021, and Vandeputte, netting his first Serie A goal.
The Ducali remain 12th on 34 points, seven clear of the relegation zone; Cremonese climb to 27 points, now fourth frombottom level on points with Lecce and one point behind Fiorentina. A first win on his debut for the former Milan manager.
Matchday 30 of Serie A
Parma 0-2 Cremonese
Goalscorers: 54' Maleh (C), 68' Vandeputte (C).