Ghana make fresh approach to convince Crystal Palace forward Eddie Nketiah to switch allegiance

Nketiah is considering a new proposal to switch his international allegiance from England to Ghana, according to the Evening Standard. Ghana have a long-standing interest in the former Arsenal forward and have made another approach to try and convince him to represent the Black Stars.

Born in Lewisham to Ghanaian parents, Nketiah played for England at youth level, scoring the most goals of any player for the England Under-21s. The 27-year-old has yet to make a final decision on whether to represent the country of his parents' birth as he evaluates his options.