‘Get healthy’ - Jamal Musiala told football will ‘take care of itself’ as Bayern Munich & Germany star manages ‘neurological dysfunction’ after two on-field collapses

Musiala has endured a tough 12 months, with his ankle being broken at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. He spent six months on the sidelines, but battled back to make 24 appearances across Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League action.

The 2026 World Cup was graced in the colours of his country, with more outings being enjoyed at that tournament, but end product has been in short supply while searching for full match sharpness and the rekindling of his brightest spark.

Bayern had been hoping to see Musiala play a prominent role for them in 2026-27, but more time is being spent in the company of medical professionals. Musiala fainted during a friendly date with RB Leipzig, before collapsing again a few days later against Heidenheim.

Musiala has subsequently posted on social media: “I've been diagnosed with temporary, brief, but easily treatable absence seizures, which are due to a neurological dysfunction. These can lead to the recent episodes, like the one against Leipzig or now in Heidenheim. I know they seem scary at first glance - but for me, they're currently just part of my everyday life. I'm receiving excellent medical treatment and am very optimistic. FC Bayern and my family and friends are always by my side and supporting me on this journey.”