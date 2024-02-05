'Get down the tunnel' - Jamie Carragher sparks furore after taking aim at Arsenal celebrations & Martin Odegaard's unusual camera antics following huge victory over Liverpool

'Get down the tunnel' - Jamie Carragher sparks furore after taking aim at Arsenal celebrations & Martin Odegaard's unusual camera antics following huge victory over LiverpoolChris BurtonGetty/GOALArsenalPremier LeagueLiverpoolArsenal vs LiverpoolMartin OedegaardJamie Carragher sparked a furore with his dig at Arsenal’s celebrations after their win over Liverpool, with Ian Wright and Piers Morgan responding.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGunners claimed vital victoryPremier League title race wide openReds legend questioned celebrations