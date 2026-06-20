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Mark Doyle

Germany player ratings vs Ivory Coast: Deniz Undav deserves to start! Super-sub scores twice against Yan Diomande-inspired Elephants to pile pressure on Kai Havertz

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Germany vs Ivory Coast
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D. Undav

Deniz Undav scored twice off the bench as Germany came from behind to beat Ivory Coast to an absorbing World Cup Group E encounter in Toronto on Saturday evening. The four-time champions began brightly, with Kai Havertz looking likely up front, but The Elephants were a constant threat on the break and took the lead after half an hour when a dangerous cross from the impressive Yan Diomande led to Franck Kessie slotting home from close range.

Germany struggled to respond, with Ivory Coast defending diligently while posing a constant threat on the counterattack thanks to not only the in-demand Diomande, but also Amad Diallo on the opposite flank. However, Julian Nagelsmann's men finally managed to draw level in the 68th minute and it was all down to the coach, as Nadiem Amiri crossed for fellow substitute Undav to volley Germany level.

Ivory Coast should have won it late on, when Nicolas Pepe picked Simon Adingra in the area, but the Sunderland-owned attacker inexplicably decided to take a touch when he should have shot first time, and he was brutally punished for his profligacy. In the fourth minute of injury time, Felix Nmecha played a superb ball through for Undav, who unsurprisingly buried his chance to make it three goals in two World Cup appearances for the tournament's undisputed super-sub.

Below, GOAL ranks all of the Germany players on show in Toronto...

  • Germany v Cote D'Ivoire: Group E - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Manuel Neuer (6/10):

    The veteran goalkeeper's inclusion continues to divide opinions but there wasn't much he could have done about Kessie's goal.

    Joshua Kimmich (5/10):

    Whipped over a lovely cross for Havertz early on but he spent most of the first half trying - and failing - to contain Diomande. Did a much better job after the interval, though.

    Jonathan Tah (6/10):

    Did his best to help Kimmich deal with Diomande and was also good on the ball.

    Nico Schlotterbeck (5/10):

    Played on until half-time after rolling his ankle but it was clearly hampering his movement, and distribution, so he was replaced by Antonio Rudiger at half-time.

    Nathaniel Brown (6/10):

    Unlucky to see Kessie break the deadlock as he'd made a brilliant block beforehand to deny Diallo. The Manchester United man caused him problems but he probably edged their battle in the end.

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  • Germany v Cote D'Ivoire: Group E - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Felix Nmecha (8/10):

    Probably Germany's best player in the first half, Nmecha showed tremendous drive and energy in winning back possession and driving his team forward. He then popped up right at the death with a brilliant ball into Undav to win the game for Germany.

    Aleksandar Pavlovic (4/10):

    Thought he'd opened the scoring but his 'header' was rightly disallowed for a clumsy foul on Yahia Fofana. Pavlovic offered very little overall and was replaced by Nadiem Amiri before the midway point of the second half.

  • Germany v Cote D'Ivoire: Group E - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Leroy Sane (3/10):

    The winger was anonymous for the 60 minutes he was on the field.

    Jamal Musiala (4/10):

    Germany needed so much more from their No.10, who really struggled to impose himself on the game. Unsurprisingly withdrawn after an hour.

    Florian Wirtz (6/10):

    Looked the attacking midfield most likely to make something happen for Germany in the first half and he did well to create some space for himself with some fancy footwork only to shoot weakly at goal. As a result, he survived Nagelsmann's second-half cull but Wirtz is still lacking an end product.

    Kai Havertz (6/10):

    Forced a good save out of Fofana with a fine header and also had a goal disallowed for a foul on Emmanuel Agbadou. However, he's now going to come under serious pressure for his starting spot from Undav.

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  • Germany v Cote D'Ivoire: Group E - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Antonio Rudiger (6/10):

    Took over from the injured Schlotterbeck and while he was solid defensively, his most notable contribution was a stupid strike from distance that sailed high and wide.

    Deniz Undav (7/10):

    Germany's super-sub struck again - this time just eight minutes after his introduction - and it was a very composed and controlled volley.

    Nadiem Amiri (7/10):

    Came on in midfield for the pedestrian Pavlovic and didn't take long to make his presence felt, with a terrific assist for Undav.

    Jamie Leweling (5/10):

    Part of a triple-substitution with Undav and Amiri but didn't make anything like the same impact. Indeed, he was quite loose in possession.

    Leon Goretzka (N/A):

    Came on for Havertz in the dying minutes.

    Julian Nagelsmann (8/10):

    Changed the game with his bold substitutions. However, he's now got a massive call to make on Undav, who deserves to start Germany's final group game, against Ecuador, after scoring three times in just 56 minutes of World Cup football to take his overall tally for his country to nine goals in just 11 appearances in all competitions.

How far will Germany go at the World Cup?

1355 Votes
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