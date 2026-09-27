Germany player ratings vs Greece: Jurgen Klopp suffers first defeat as blunt attack ruins his Augsburg home debut

Alexander Nubel - 6/10

Handed a starting role, Nubel finished with a rating of 6.3. He was relatively untested for long periods -as Greece only registered one shot on target- but showed decent distribution under pressure. However, he was left completely helpless for the winning goal after Kimmich heavily deflected the shot past him.

Nathaniel Brown - 7/10

One of the more proactive performers in the backline, Brown earned a 6.6 before being replaced late on (84'). He offered a consistent outlet on the left flank and showed tactical discipline in his positioning, though his crossing lacked the final bit of quality required to break the deadlock.

Yann Bisseck - 7/10

Bisseck recorded a 6.8 rating, looking physically dominant in individual duels. He was the most composed of the central defenders, often stepping out of the line to intercept play. Although he picked up an early yellow card (17'), he made a crucial, massive block in the 90th minute to bail out Gnabry after a terrible defensive error.

Jonathan Tah - 6/10

A difficult evening for the experienced defender, who struggled to a 6.2 rating. Tah lacked his usual aerial dominance and seemed a step behind the play during quick transitions, leading to several nervy moments for the home crowd.

Josha Vagnoman - 7/10

Vagnoman provided plenty of energy on the right, finishing with a 7.0. He was effective in the initial press and contributed to Germany's early dominance, though his improvised backheel clearance inadvertently kept the ball alive in the build-up to Greece's goal.