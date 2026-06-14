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Tom Maston

Germany player ratings vs Curacao: Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz pull the strings while new faces Felix Nmecha and Nathaniel Brown impress in crushing victory over World Cup minnows

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J. Musiala
F. Wirtz
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Germany vs Curacao

Germany made an early statement at the 2026 World Cup as they ran out 7-1 winners over tournament debutants Curacao. A brace from Kai Havertz and goals from Felix Nmecha, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav ensured a relatively straightforward introduction to Group E for Die Mannschaft, though they were given something of a shock when Curacao found the net midway through the first half.

Germany came out of the traps quickly, and took the lead after just six minutes when Nmecha curled in from the edge of the box after trading passes with Florian Wirtz. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder almost made it two shortly after, too, but fired narrowly wide from 20 yards.

Wirtz too put an effort narrowly off target, but the four-time winners were stunned in the 21st minute when a fluid Curacao passing move was finished off by Livano Comenencia, whose shot flew past Manuel Neuer via a deflection.

Julian Nagelsmann's side needed to respond quickly, and soon after Schlotterbeck had had a header from a corner tipped over the bar, the centre-back rose highest to nod Nathaniel Brown's in-swinging delivery past goalkeeper Eloy Room.

Havertz then made it three in first-half stoppage time when he converted from the penalty spot after Nmecha was tripped inside the box by Riechedly Bazoer, and the points were safe less than two minutes into the second half as Musiala ran onto Joshua Kimmich's through-ball and fired across Room to score.

Germany continued to create chances, and though Leroy Sane shot wide when he was given a clear sight of goal, they were able to make it five when Brown latched onto substitute Undav's flick and volleyed in his first international goal. Undav then got on the scoresheet himself after he was teed up by Kimmich.

Havertz then put a bow on the result as he ran onto Undav's pass and dinked the ball over Room in the closing stages.

GOAL rates Germany's players from Houston...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Manuel Neuer (6/10):

    Deflection carried Comenencia's shot beyond him, but wasn't overly stretched otherwise on his return to the international stage.

    Joshua Kimmich (7/10):

    Strolled through the game for the most part. Strong defensively and passed with confidence, most notably when his through-ball assisted Musiala. Also set up Undav for the sixth.

    Jonathan Tah (5/10):

    Had a couple of ropey moments in possession despite having time on the ball. Unfortunate to deflect in Comenencia's strike.

    Nico Schlotterbeck (7/10):

    Might feel he could have done more in the build-up to Curacao's goal after twice having the chance to clear. Made up for it with an otherwise assured display, while his constant threat from set-pieces allowed him to make it 2-1.

    Nathaniel Brown (8/10):

    Constantly up and down the left-hand side, showcasing his pace and stamina. Excellent cross picked out Schlotterbeck for Germany's second goal before his volleyed strike made it five.

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    Midfield

    Felix Nmecha (8/10):

    Opened the scoring with a sumptuous finish, and could have had a hat-trick inside the opening 15 minutes as his late runs into the box weren't tracked. Brought energy to Germany's midfield, and it was his close control that helped win the penalty.

    Aleksandar Pavlovic (6/10):

    Recycled possession smartly in midfield as he saw plenty of the ball. Couple of wayward shots when well positioned.

    Jamal Musiala (8/10):

    Picked up pockets of space and almost always put Curacao on the back foot with his fleet-footed style. Excellent early finish secured victory early in the second period.

  • Germany v Curacao: Group E - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Leroy Sane (4/10):

    Very little he attempted came off, while one ill-advised backheel almost got his team into real bother. Wasted a gilt-edged chance in the second half that summed up his performance.

    Kai Havertz (6/10):

    Coolly converted his penalty and produced a fine dinked finish for the sevent, but was otherwise pretty quiet as others shone around him. Still, he'd take games like these throughout the tournament.

    Florian Wirtz (7/10):

    Lovely touch and pass got Nmecha in for the first goal, and was at the heart of a lot of Germany's best moves. Went close on a couple of occasions to capping his performance with a goal.

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  • Germany v Curacao: Group E - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Deniz Undav (7/10):

    A goal and two assists from the Stuttgart man as he continued his superb record in a Germany shirt.

    Antonio Rudiger (6/10):

    Given 20 minutes once the game was safe.

    Leon Goretzka (6/10):

    Kept things simple in midfield after replacing Nmecha.

    David Raum (6/10):

    Forced Room into a save with his feet after coming on for Brown.

    Waldemar Anton (N/A):

    Gave Kimmich the last few minutes off.

    Julian Nagelsmann (7/10):

    Tougher opponents will follow, and questions will continue to be asked of Sane's inclusion, but he can be pretty happy with his team's performance and, of course, the result.

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