Germany player ratings vs Denmark: Kai Havertz & Jamal Musiala get the job done! Euro 2024 hosts battle through to quarter-finals as controversial VAR decisions upset Christian Eriksen & Co

The duo helped Germany see off a spirited Denmark side to reach the Euro 2024 quarter-finals in a game full of VAR drama

Second-half goals from Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala secured Germany a hard-fought 2-0 win over Denmark to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

The Germans thought they had taken the lead in the fourth minute when Nico Schlotterbeck's towering header nestled in Denmark's net, only for referee Michael Oliver to disallow it after spotting Joshua Kimmich had blocked Skov Olsen moments before. Just when it looked like Julian Nagelsmann's side would blow the Danes away, the underdogs came back into the contest - which was stopped for 25 minutes due to a thunderstorm.

VAR then ruled out another goal just after half time as Joachim Andersen's smart finish was chalked off due to offside in the build-up and then a couple of minutes later, the Crystal Palace man conceded a penalty - which Havertz subsequently converted in the 53rd minute. To rub salt into their wounds, Jamal Musiala raced away to score his third goal of the tournament 15 minutes later.

Denmark, who drew all three of their group stage games, will rue the chances wasted by Rasmus Hojlund in either half as tournament hosts Germany await the winner of Spain and Georgia in the last eight.

