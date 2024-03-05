Gerard Pique calls out 'smoke & mirrors' at Barcelona as club legend insists Champions League success is unrealistic for cash-strapped La Liga giants

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeGerard Pique calls out 'smoke & mirrors' at Barcelona as club legend insists Champions League success is unrealistic for cash-strapped La Liga giantsBarcelonaChampions LeagueGerard PiqueLaLigaBarcelona legend Gerard Pique has urged the club to come clean with the fans about their financial health.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPique urged Barcelona to disclose everything to fansBarcelona struggling with their financesUrged club to promote more players from La Masia