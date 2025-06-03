Georgia Stanway really is back! Lionesses midfielder makes first start in seven months as Alex Greenwood also returns to England XI for crucial Nations League clash with Spain
Lionesses star Georgia Stanway is back in a starting line-up for the first time since December, for England's crucial Nations League clash with Spain.
- Stanway makes first start since December
- Greenwood also back in England line-up after injury
- Lionesses must beat Spain in Nations League clash