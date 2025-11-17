Getty
'Geniuses are like that' - Cristiano Ronaldo told he must be 'terribly sorry' at missing ‘once in a lifetime’ Portugal win as Roberto Martinez's side seal World Cup spot
Ronaldo suspension: Why Portugal superstar is banned
Ronaldo played no part in that contest as he served a ban. The evergreen 40-year-old frontman picked up the first red card of his international career in a defeat to the Republic of Ireland in Dublin - with that dismissal coming when earning his record-extending 226th cap.
Al-Nassr striker Ronaldo was given his marching orders after swinging an elbow into Irish defender Dara O’Shea. It is yet to be determined whether FIFA will force him to sit out two more matches - which will come at next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Mixed emotions: Ronaldo left watching on from afar
Ronaldo will be desperate not to miss any more action as he continues to chase down 1,000 career goals and more major honours. He was denied the opportunity to fill his boots against Armenia, with Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes bagging a hat-trick in that fixture as Portugal hit nine.
Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa told reporters of the mixed emotions that CR7 will have felt while watching on from afar: “Ronaldo always has a place. He's always in our hearts. He's part of our gratitude. He must be terribly sorry he didn't come today. It's a shame. He missed a game where it was crucial for the captain to be there. But, well, geniuses are like that.
“A word for Roberto Martínez. He deserves it. People said he wouldn't make it. I still remember the team's first dinner, where the players were at one table and Martínez at another, and they said they wouldn't pay attention. He held on, he held on, and he got to where he needed to be. Of course, with a big scare, but 9-1 is a joy for all of us.”
Portugal qualify for 2026 World Cup in style
De Sousa added on Portugal booking tickets to the 2026 World Cup in stunning fashion: “This is the game of my life and the life of many Portuguese people. We've had more exciting games, which resulted in victories, but 9-1 is a once-in-a-lifetime result. And it could have been 10-1 or 11-1. It was exceptional. The team played with such spirit, with class, with speed. It was unique. It's good that there were so many children here, who will remember this game.
“We are in the final phase [of the World Cup ] and, by happy coincidence, I had scheduled the awarding of medals for the Nations League victory for today. It's a happy combination. We won the Nations League, I'm handing out the medals, after a great game, and it's the closing of a cycle, because I started with Euro 2016 and I'm ending with this qualification.”
Can Ronaldo win the World Cup before retirement?
Plans can now start to be pieced together for another shot at global glory. The general consensus is that Portugal - who can call upon the likes of Ronaldo, Fernandes, Joao Felix, Ruben Dias, Joao Neves and Vitinha - have enough talent at their disposal to compete for the grandest of prizes.
De Sousa intends to witness their pursuit of the World Cup crown, adding on Portugal’s claims to the most prestigious of trophies: “Of course. I can see it. I have a phrase that the Federation president agreed upon with me and the Prime Minister: in America, Portugal will win. Will you watch the games? If I'm invited, I'll go. If not, one or two, I'll pay out of my own pocket to go.”
Ronaldo was quick to congratulate Portugal after seeing them wrap up qualification for the 2026 World Cup. He has conceded that event will likely be his last as an international performer, but has admitted - while working on a contract at Al-Nassr through to 2027 - that he has at least a couple of years left in him before retirement is considered.
