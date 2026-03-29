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Gazzetta - Roma’s wild idea: Salah’s wages and competition – what’s emerging

Roma
Transfers
Liverpool
M. Salah

A rumour suggesting that the Egyptian winger could be brought back to the capital.

A sensational rumour has emerged regarding what could be an incredible return to Serie A: according to reports in *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, there is a wild idea to bring Mohamed Salah back to play for Roma next season.

The Egyptian winger has already confirmed his departure from Liverpool at the end of the current season and is weighing up all the possible offers on the table regarding his next professional venture, following a successful career spanning more than a decade at the very highest level.

Among these ideas is a suggestion that would see him return to the capital, although given the costs and feasibility of the move, it appears to be a manoeuvre that would be, at the very least, complex to pull off.

  • THE IDEA

    According to reports in La Rosea, sources in England are certain that Roma are among the clubs considering Salah for the future. Clearly, as we mentioned earlier, this would be a complex deal from a purely financial perspective, given that he earns €12 million per season (€20 million gross) and that the Giallorossi do not wish to exceed the €4 million net salary cap for any member of the squad.

    But beyond the financial aspect, there is extremely fierce competition from Saudi Arabia: the Egyptian has been approached by clubs such as Al Ittihad and Al Qadsiah, ready to guarantee him the same salary he earns in England. Furthermore, clubs in Major League Soccer must be considered, with San Diego showing strong interest in the player.

    However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Salah is considering spending a year in Rome and then seeing what the future holds for him.

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  • IT WOULD BE A COMEBACK

    However, he would not be the typical type of player in whom the Friedkin family would wish to invest significant resources, as they are always on the lookout for young players with excellent potential to develop. Nevertheless, according to *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, Salah would arrive on a free transfer, given the expiry of his contract with Liverpool and his departure from the Reds, which has already been announced.

    The Egyptian could be a player who would fit in well with Gasperini’s tactical approach. At the moment, it is being dismissed as nothing more than a wild idea, but who knows what the future may hold.

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