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Miriana Cardinale

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Gazzetta - Juventus eyeing Pellegrini: initial contact made, the idea came from Spalletti

Juventus are considering Roma’s captain, who is set to leave his long-standing club.

Lorenzo Pellegrini is also among Juventus’ transfer targets. According to reports in *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, the Bianconeri are closely monitoring the situation of the Roma captain, whose contract is nearing its end.

At Continassa, they are following the development of the relationship between the midfielder and Roma with interest. At present, in fact, there appears to be little chance of an extension of his contract with Roma. This situation could open up interesting transfer prospects for Juventus, particularly given Luciano Spalletti’s high regard for the player.

  • JUVE, PELLEGRINI AND SPALLETTI

    Juventus are looking for quality reinforcements for their midfield, but always within a sustainable budget. In this regard, Pellegrini could be the ideal solution.

    The midfielder currently earns a salary of around €4 million per season and, for now, there do not appear to be many clubs ready to trigger a bidding war to secure his services. The player, who is deeply attached to Roma, is reportedly seeking an ambitious project that would allow him to still feel like a key player in the race for trophies.

    A potential offer from Juventus could therefore prove particularly attractive, especially given the presence of a manager like Spalletti, who values him and knows his qualities well. In a Juventus midfield packed with players of similar characteristics, Pellegrini could provide greater quality and attacking options.

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    Another factor that makes this move particularly attractive is the cost. Should he fail to renew his contract with Roma, Pellegrini could join on a free transfer, meaning Juventus would only have to bear the cost of his wages in their accounts.

    According to reports, there have already been informal contacts via intermediaries to gauge the player’s availability. Should Spalletti decide to step in personally to convince Pellegrini, negotiations could gain momentum quickly.

    For the time being, these are ongoing assessments, but the Roma captain’s name remains among those being closely monitored by Juventus ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

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