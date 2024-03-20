Gary Rowett Millwall Championship 2022-23(C)Getty Images
James Hunsley

Gary Rowett becomes Birmingham's FOURTH manager of 2023-24 season as Tony Mowbray takes medical leave of absence just two months after being drafted in to replace Wayne Rooney by Tom Brady & Co

Birmingham CityChampionshipTransfersGary RowettWayne RooneyTony MowbrayJohn Eustace

Gary Rowett has returned as Birmingham City manager after current boss Tony Mowbray was forced to take a medical leave of absence.

  • Mowbray forced to take medical leave
  • Rowett comes in as Birmingham boss
  • Becomes Blues' fourth manager this term

