Gary O'Neil in line for stunning Wolves return following sacking of his successor Vitor Pereira
Wolves considering O'Neil reunion
Pereira has been dismissed as Wolves manager after a torrid start to the 2025-26 Premier League campaign that saw his side lose eight of their opening ten matches. The Portuguese coach, who only signed a new three-year contract in September, leaves Molineux with the team bottom of the table and winless in the league. His final match in charge, a 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage, proved the breaking point for Wolves’ board, who had been under growing pressure to act.
The dismissal comes just ten months after Pereira replaced O’Neil, with the club now considering reappointing the very man he succeeded. Per The Athletic, O’Neil remains highly regarded by Wolves’ owners Fosun for the work he did in stabilising the side during his first spell, guiding them to 14th place in 2023-24. Also in contention is former Wolves defender and current Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards, though his appointment would require compensation, while ex-Boro manager Michael Carrick is another name under consideration.
In an official statement, executive chairman Jeff Shi thanked Pereira and his staff for their service but admitted results had forced the board’s hand. "Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season," Shi said. "Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time, we have reached a point where we must make a change."
Horror start to the 2025-26 season under Pereira
Wolves’ decision to part ways with Pereira underlines the deepening crisis at Molineux after another miserable start to a Premier League campaign. The club has now gone ten games without a win for the second consecutive season - a record no side in the competition’s history has ever endured.
Pereira’s tenure, which spanned 38 matches, produced just 14 victories, 18 defeats and six draws, numbers that left Wolves battling to stay afloat domestically. His relationship with supporters also appeared to deteriorate in recent weeks, particularly after a heated confrontation following a loss to Burnley in which the Portuguese had to be pulled away from the crowd. While his previous achievements - including keeping Wolves safe after O’Neil’s departure - earned him early credit, the rapid collapse in form this season proved fatal.
O'Neil's first stint with Wolves
For O’Neil, the possibility of a return represents an unlikely redemption story. He was relieved of his duties last December after securing just six points from 19 games in the 2024-25 season, but his previous work in guiding Wolves through a chaotic 2023-24 campaign has not been forgotten at Molineux. His pragmatic approach and ability to unite the dressing room have reportedly impressed key figures, who view his familiarity with the squad as an advantage in turning around another bleak situation.
He was first appointed as Wolves manager just days before the 2023-24 season began, following Julen Lopetegui’s abrupt exit. Despite inheriting a squad in turmoil and with limited transfer backing, he steered the side to a respectable 14th-place finish and earned plaudits for steadying the club amid financial uncertainty. However, the following season proved far more difficult as injuries, a lack of goals, and poor form saw him dismissed before Christmas.
Before his time at Molineux, O’Neil had already shown promise at Bournemouth, where he helped the Cherries avoid relegation in 2022-23 after taking over mid-season. His ability to organise teams and instil resilience has earned him a reputation as one of the Premier League’s more level-headed young coaches.
Wolves facing a very difficult schedule in November and December
For now, Wolves have placed Under-21 head coach James Collins and Under-18 boss Richard Walker in temporary charge while the board finalises its next move. The priority is to steady the squad ahead of a daunting run of fixtures, with upcoming games against Chelsea, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa to navigate before clashes with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool loom in December. Any new appointment will need to act quickly to restore confidence and points.
Wolves’ hierarchy are expected to accelerate talks with both O’Neil and Edwards in the coming days, with a decision possible before the November international break.
