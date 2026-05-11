Gary O'Neil slams Chelsea owners for 'messing up' recruitment and culture at Strasbourg since BlueCo takeover

O’Neil has launched a scathing attack on BlueCo, the joint owners of both Strasbourg and Chelsea, accusing them of "messing up" recruitment and questioning the overall culture within the organisation.

O’Neil, who took charge in January, has overseen two semi-final defeats in the last month, with the club exiting the Coupe de France and the Conference League. The manager believes the January transfer window actively weakened his squad rather than strengthening it.

He highlighted the loaning of striker David Datro Fofana and defender Aaron Anselmino from Chelsea, alongside the recall of influential loanee Mamadou Sarr to London. Additionally, Ecuador international Kendry Paez saw his season-long loan cut short by Chelsea, only to be immediately re-loaned to River Plate in Argentina.