'I can't do this!' - Gary Neville's wife admits going to bed with the Man Utd legend was 'strange' as she lifts the lid on their relationship on his 50th birthday
Gary Neville's wife has revealed her struggles with the ex-England star's non-negotiable bedtime routine during the early years of their relationship.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Utd legend Neville turned 50 this week
- Wife Emma struggled with his bedtime
- Neville has big plans to mark birthday