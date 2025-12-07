‘Don’t panic!’ Gary Neville reveals advice for Arsenal as Premier League title hopefuls have lead at the top cut by Aston Villa loss

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former England and Manchester United right-back said of the Villa loss: "That's a game you can lose. I wouldn't be panicking at all if I was Arsenal off the back of that. You're going to lose a game or two, you just are, and you're going to win a lot of games.

"They could sit there and think that Manchester City are a couple of points off them but they've had a tough week, Arsenal. You could argue it's been Arsenal's toughest week of the season [facing Chelsea away, Brentford home, Villa away].

"They'll realise that Manchester City have got those types of weeks coming at points in the season as well. I don't think it's a time to panic but they're certainly going to feel that breath on the neck of Manchester City and Pep Guardiola and I think City will think, 'If we can stay this close until April, May, let's see what they're made of'.

"That's what Manchester City have to do, they have to hang in there and sit on their shoulder and see what they're about and see what they're made of and see what they're like in a real title race again."

