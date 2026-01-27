Getty/GOAL
Gary Lineker fuels Julian Alvarez to Arsenal transfer talk as he reveals inside information on Atletico Madrid striker
Match of the Day host drops transfer hint
Lineker has offered a significant update regarding the future of one of Europe’s most high-profile strikers, suggesting that Arsenal’s links to Alvarez may have substance due to the player's personal situation. The former England international claimed to have knowledge regarding the forward's satisfaction with life in the Spanish capital.
While discussing the swirling rumours connecting the Argentina international with a move to the Emirates Stadium, Lineker was careful to caveat his statement but remained firm on his understanding of the player's mindset. "It's probably complete bullsh*t as most of these things are on social media but I saw they were linked with Julian Alvarez who I know is not entirely happy with life at Atletico," Lineker stated on the Rest is Football podcast.
He argued that adding a player with Alvarez's pedigree to the current Gunners squad would be a decisive move in their hunt for major silverware. "Now that is the sort of player you know can handle the big occasion – he's a World Cup winner for crying out loud," Lineker added. "Someone like that at Arsenal would be game over."
- Getty Images Sport
Arteta hunting for firepower amid goal drought
The links to Alvarez come at a critical juncture for manager Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal boss is reportedly seeking to bolster his forward options ahead of the summer transfer window following a difficult period for his attack. The north London club have seen goals from their existing frontline dry up in recent weeks, a decline in output that has directly affected their Premier League title bid.
This lack of cutting edge has drawn sharp criticism from pundits, including Jamie Carragher, who has publicly accused the side of lacking the necessary quality in attack to get over the line. The potential arrival of a proven winner like Alvarez would address these concerns directly. However, Lineker also issued a warning to the current squad, noting that while a new signing might be the long-term solution, the team needs an immediate response. "But they do need one or two of these current forwards to start scoring on a reasonably regular basis," he observed.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
World Cup winner enduring goal drought in Spain
Despite his reputation as a world-class talent, Alvarez has endured a mixed spell since joining Atletico from Manchester City in the summer of 2024. The 25-year-old has managed to score 11 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side this term, a respectable return on paper. However, his recent form in La Liga - his last top-flight goal came at the beginning of November - has been a cause for concern and may be contributing to the unhappiness alluded to by Lineker.
The forward has failed to find the back of the net in each of his last 10 league outings, a barren run that has raised eyebrows given his prolific history. This dip in form, combined with the reported unrest, could open the door for Arsenal to make their move. However, prising him away from Atletico Madrid will not be cheap. Widespread reports indicate that the Spanish club could be willing to sell at the end of the season, but they would demand a fee in the region of £86 million to sanction the departure of their marquee signing.
- Getty Images Sport
A potential summer blockbuster
The prospect of Arsenal spending such a significant sum reflects the urgency of their situation. With Carragher and other critics highlighting the deficiency in the final third, the club appears ready to back Arteta in the market. The availability of a player of Alvarez's stature - aged just 25 and with a World Cup winner's medal in his collection - would represent a major coup and bolster their ranks with big-money summer signing Viktor Gyokeres underwhelming since his move from Sporting CP.
If Lineker’s information regarding the player's happiness is accurate, the Gunners may have a genuine opportunity to negotiate a deal. The combination of Arsenal's need for a clinical finisher and the player's reported desire for a change of scenery could result in one of the summer's biggest transfers. For now, supporters will be clinging to Lineker's assessment that such a signing would be "game over" for their rivals.
Advertisement