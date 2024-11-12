Gary Lineker BBC SportGetty
Gill Clark

Gary Lineker 'offered to take £350k salary cut' to keep Match Of The Day job before being axed by BBC

Premier LeagueEngland

Gary Lineker reportedly offered to take a huge pay-cut to stay on as Match of the Day host before being axed by the BBC.

  • Lineker forced out of Match of the Day job by BBC
  • Will leave programme at end of season
  • Host did want to stay on
