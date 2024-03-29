Cosying up to his future boss?! Gareth Southgate spotted at dinner party thrown by Manchester United supremo Sir Dave Brailsford as links grow between England manager and Red Devils
England boss Gareth Southgate was reportedly among the guests at Sir Dave Brailsford's birthday dinner as links with the Manchester United job linger.
- Southgate linked with Man Utd move
- Attends Brailsford's birthday dinner
- Footballing greats also invited to event