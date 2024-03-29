Gareth Southgate Man UtdGetty
Richard Mills

Cosying up to his future boss?! Gareth Southgate spotted at dinner party thrown by Manchester United supremo Sir Dave Brailsford as links grow between England manager and Red Devils

Gareth SouthgateManchester UnitedEnglandTransfersPremier League

England boss Gareth Southgate was reportedly among the guests at Sir Dave Brailsford's birthday dinner as links with the Manchester United job linger.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Southgate linked with Man Utd move
  • Attends Brailsford's birthday dinner
  • Footballing greats also invited to event

Editors' Picks