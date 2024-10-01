'Gareth Southgate is the obvious choice' - Ex-England manager backed for Man Utd job with players looking 'lost' under Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag's job at Manchester United is under threat and former Chelsea star Joe Cole thinks Gareth Southgate is the "obvious" replacement.
- Ten Hag under huge pressure at Old Trafford
- Cole backs Southgate to take over
- Says Man Utd players 'look lost' and need a change
