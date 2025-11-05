Gareth Bale 'disappointed' as Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe fail to deliver 'a bit of magic' in Liverpool defeat as Real Madrid attackers leave Thierry Henry baffled

In the same segment, former Barcelona and Arsenal forward Henry also provided his thoughts and explained what Real Madrid and their attackers could have done better. "I don't understand it," he said. "You have to play with what's in front of you, you have to play the moment. And even if there's nobody in the box, as you said, at least the opposing team has dropped back 30 meters and then you can give the ball to your midfielder, who might have a shot from outside the box. But I don't know, sometimes people try to be clever when there's no need to be."

He specifically talked about Vinicius: You have an opportunity at the beginning, for example, Vinicius had Conor Bradley for the first five or seven minutes, and then he let him breathe. Why do you let him breathe? Keep trying until he gets a yellow card and then he can't defend the same way, but it didn't happen that way.

"Vinicius received the ball one-on-one after a good battle in the first five minutes against Conor Bradley, and he passed it back to his left-back to receive it again... and now it was a one-on-three. Then he attacked alone against the three, and I thought, wait, do the math. You had a one-on-one, try to see what you can do with that. Why do you move the ball back so it comes back to you and you can play a one-on-three? I just don't understand it sometimes."