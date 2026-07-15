Club resident Dursun Ozbek is said to be fully committed to making a statement signing this summer, and has granted full authority to renowned agent George Gardi, who was instrumental in bringing several high-profile stars to Nef Stadium in recent years. Gardi was reportedly the one who initially brought Foden’s name to the board's attention as a viable target.

The financial undertaking required for Foden is substantial, given his pedigree and market value. However, the Galatasaray board is prepared to push all boundaries to make the deal a reality. They face stiff competition, as several other top European clubs are also keeping a close eye on the midfielder's situation in Manchester.