Gabriel Martinelli issues apology to injured Conor Bradley as Liverpool boss Arne Slot defends actions of Arsenal star

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was quick to defend Martinelli afterwards, with an explanation for his questionable behaviour being offered. The Dutch tactician said: "I don't know Gabriel Martinelli, but he comes across as a nice guy.

"I think the problem for him - and it's a problem in general in football - is that there is so much time-wasting and players pretending that they are injured in the final parts of the game and during the game, that you can sometimes be annoyed if you want to try to score a goal that you think the player is time-wasting. You cannot ask Martinelli to think so clear in the 94th minute."

Slot added when asked for an update on Bradley’s condition, with the 22-year-old right-back seemingly set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines: "I am 100% sure that if he knew what the injury might be, then he would never do that. But it doesn't look great if he has the injury which we fear he might have.

"But time-wasting, diving... I have seen it happen against us so many times this season that I can understand that Martinelli might have thought that this is time-wasting as well. He couldn't have thought about 'this is Liverpool, they don't do this'."