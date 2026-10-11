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Gabriel Jesus relishes 'easy' life at Barcelona under Hansi Flick after netting in Getafe rout
A dream come true at Camp Nou
Jesus has quickly established himself as a vital cog in the Barcelona machine, and the Brazilian international was once again at the heart of the action during Saturday's comfortable 3-0 win over Getafe. After scoring the second goal of the evening to put the game beyond reach, the former Arsenal man spoke glowingly about his transition to life in Catalonia and the sheer joy he finds in representing the club.
Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the emphatic result, the 29-year-old expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to wear the famous Blaugrana colors. The forward explained that the high technical level of the squad makes his primary responsibility—putting the ball in the back of the net—significantly more straightforward than at his previous stops in Europe. "Being at Barca for me is a dream, I have already said it a couple of times," he told DAZN, as cited by Mundo Deportivo. "Playing with these players is very easy too: they all play very well and always have the ball. That makes it much easier for me, since I am a striker, to have scoring chances, and there I am ready to score goals."
- AFP
The Hansi Flick impact
Barcelona’s tactical evolution under Flick has been a major talking point this season, as the German manager has revitalized a side that struggled for consistency in the previous campaign. Jesus was quick to credit the manager for the collective confidence currently surging through the dressing room, which has seen the team equal their best-ever start to a domestic season.
The Brazilian noted that Flick's offensive philosophy encourages every player to be decisive in the final third. "I think Flick gives a lot of confidence to all the players," the striker added. "We are playing very well. We are going to have chances and, when we are inside the area, we have to score goals. May Raphinha recover quickly, because the team misses him."
Chasing silverware in Catalonia
With Barcelona currently operating as a high-octane scoring machine, Jesus feels he is in the perfect environment to add more trophies to his already decorated cabinet. The striker highlighted the importance of maintaining this clinical edge if the club is to achieve its ultimate goals at the end of the current campaign.
"The truth is that I have played in teams that have scored many goals and now I am in one that scores many goals. Hopefully we continue scoring goals to be able to win games and, at the end of the season, win titles, which is the most important thing," the forward noted.
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Barca maintain 100% record in La Liga
Barcelona delivered an emphatic performance against Getafe, securing a resounding victory through a clinical attacking display. Key strikes from Anthony Gordon, Jesus, and Jules Kounde capped off a dominant effort on the pitch, ensuring the squad comfortably fulfilled their duties and claimed all three points. The result keeps Flick's side in unstoppable form, extending their perfect streak in La Liga to 24 points out of a possible 24. By maintaining this unblemished record, Barca continues a flawless domestic campaign while officially matching the club's best start to a season in history.
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