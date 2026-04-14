Should the two parties actually part ways in the summer, a massive transfer loss for BVB regarding Couto is virtually inevitable. Thanks to a controversial €20 million buy-in clause—triggered after just seven competitive appearances and three starts—BVB paid Manchester City a transfer fee that, given his performances in Dortmund, few clubs are now willing to match for the four-time Brazil international.

For several weeks, he has been sidelined again under coach Niko Kovac. Couto’s only other start in the second half of the season came when Ryerson sat out the top-of-the-table clash with Bayern Munich (2-3) due to suspension. He put up a brave fight against Luis Diaz on that occasion (rating 3.5), but has managed only 33 minutes of Bundesliga action since.

He then spent the full 90 minutes on the bench against HSV and VfB Stuttgart before missing last weekend’s 0-1 defeat due to muscle problems. Overall, he has two goals and one assist from 25 competitive appearances.