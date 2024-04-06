Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images
Jack McRae

'Bunch of cheating w*nkers!' - Furious Liverpool fans absolutely lose it as Arsenal given controversial penalty vs Brighton just two weeks after Jeremy Doku VAR reprieve

Liverpool fans have been left bemused by the decision to award Arsenal a penalty against Brighton after they did not get one against Manchester City.

  • Arsenal awarded penalty against Brighton
  • Liverpool fans vent anger on social media
  • Gunners go top of the table with win

