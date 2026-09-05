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‘You are putting children’s health at risk!’ - Furious Eric Cantona blasts ‘lamentable’ state of boyhood club SO Caillols
Cantona calls out Marseille authorities
Cantona has expressed his outrage over the decaying infrastructure at SO Caillols. The iconic forward recently visited the amateur Marseille team where he first learned his trade as a youngster.
However, the Frenchman was left horrified by the condition of the youth team's dressing rooms and playing surface. The 15-year-old synthetic pitch has deteriorated so drastically that it is now considered a hazard for children to use.
Taking to social media, Cantona filmed the flooded dressing rooms and broken amenities. He has directly appealed to local politicians to intervene before the crumbling facilities cause serious harm.
The King demands immediate local action
Cantona was particularly furious about the hygiene standards inside the club's changing areas. He pointed out leaking water heaters, unusable toilets, and missing shower heads during his tour of the building.
"Have you seen the state of the floor?" Cantona asked in his video. "There is water everywhere even though it was cleaned three days ago. There is a risk of fungus. You’re putting children’s health at risk, something must be done!"
The 58-year-old also emphasised the crucial social role that grassroots football plays in the area. He added: "Football is often a relay for education and even 100 percent of education. We also train men on an amateur club football pitch."
Political disputes halt crucial club renovations
The dire situation at SO Caillols has unfortunately become entangled in a local political dispute. Eric Mery, Marseille's Deputy for Sports, blamed the previous sector mayor for failing to maintain the decentralised facilities.
This political infighting has left the club stranded without vital funding. Club president Christine Crimi revealed she has been warning authorities about the deteriorating conditions for the past five years to no avail.
Crimi explained that the city hall is currently prioritising stadium construction in northern neighbourhoods. While she supports improving infrastructure elsewhere, she insists it must not come at the detriment of her own community's safety.
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City hall promises upcoming facility review
Following Cantona's highly publicised intervention, the pressure is now firmly on Marseille's local government to act. In response to the growing backlash, the central Marseille city hall has publicly promised to look into the SO Caillols crisis. Officials have pledged to review the structural issues over the coming weeks.
For now, the youth teams at Cantona's boyhood club must continue navigating their hazardous pitch and flooded dressing rooms. The local community will be hoping the United icon's powerful message finally forces a permanent solution.
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