'F*****g sad isn't it?' - Furious David Moyes rages at Premier League rules and vows to 'bloody well do it again' after Everton grab 97th minute equaliser

Moyes also felt his team were good value for their point. He told BBC Sport: "Absolutely we were [good value for a point]. Not many teams come here and win. We were one of the last a year ago. It looked like it was going to get away from us. I didn't think we deserved to be 1-0 down. I didn't think we'd conceded too many opportunities but they got a goal and it looked like we weren't going to get back into the game. But we deserved it, we kept at it and we got it in the end."

"I thought we played better in the second half. For the first 20-25 minutes Brighton were the better team. They were much sharper, quicker to the ball than we were. I thought we improved as the half went on but I was glad to get in at half time with the result as it was."

Moyes also had praise for his goalscorer, adding: "He's a great lad to work with, he tries to make himself better every day. He's probably been needing the confidence from the goal and I think the crowd's celebration is because they know as well. I'm glad he got the goal. He started to score all the goals for me last year at about this time so let's hope he's about to go into his season again."