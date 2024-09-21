Revealed: Fulham women 'protected' players from late club owner Mohamed Al-Fayed as sexual assault allegations emerge

GettySuraj RadiaRevealed: Fulham women 'protected' players from late club owner Mohamed Al-Fayed as sexual assault allegations emergeFulhamPremier LeagueWomen's footballAn ex-Fulham women's manager has claimed female players were 'protected' from then-owner Mohamed Al Fayed amid allegations of rape against him.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFemale players 'were not allowed to be left alone' with Al-FayedEgyptian owned Fulham between 1997 and 2013Al-Fayed passed away in August 2023 aged 94Article continues below