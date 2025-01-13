Tyson Fury Morecambe Chelsea FA Cup 2024-25Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

How 'frustration' over boxing icon Tyson Fury contributed to disruption during Chelsea vs Morecambe FA Cup tie

FA CupChelseaMorecambeChelsea vs MorecambeLeague Two

Disruption during Chelsea’s FA Cup tie with Morecambe was caused in part by “frustration” relating to boxing icon Tyson Fury.

  • League Two outfit are up for sale
  • Unpopular owner remains at the helm
  • Talk of investment from heavyweight star
