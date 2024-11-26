'Frustrated' Florentino Perez called out by Ballon d'Or journalist after Real Madrid president's furious tirade over Vinicius Jr snub

Getty ImagesSoham Mukherjee'Frustrated' Florentino Perez called out by Ballon d'Or journalist after Real Madrid president's furious tirade over Vinicius Jr snubReal MadridVinicius JuniorRodriBallon d'OrManchester CityPremier LeagueLaLigaA Ballon d'Or-voting journalist called out "frustrated" Real Madrid president Florentino Perez following Vinicius Jr's snub.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRodri beat Vinicius to the Ballon d'OrPerez criticised journalists from select nationsReporter has now fired back at the presidentFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱