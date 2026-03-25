From Spain – Real Madrid: Nico Paz is a 'must-have' signing: all the reasons why, Inter’s interest and Como’s stance

A 'must-have' signing.
That is how our Spanish colleagues at Marca describe Nico Paz’s return to Real Madrid. A mission that must certainly be accomplished, a goal to be achieved and a milestone to be crossed in order to regain 100% control of a player who has demonstrated enormous room for growth and untapped potential at the very highest levels, as well as an asset that could bring in tens and tens of millions for Los Blancos in next summer’s transfer window.
In fact, there are essentially two factors behind this decision: sporting interest and economic considerations.