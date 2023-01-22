From Johan Cruyff to Ronald Koeman - Meet the players who played for Ajax and Feyenoord

We take a look at players who have represented both Dutch giants, Ajax and Feyenoord

Two of the most iconic teams in Dutch football, Ajax and Feyenoord, are also involved in one of the fiercest rivalries in Europe.

A rivalry between the cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam, both have competed for the biggest titles in Dutch football.

Both clubs enjoyed the greatest success on a global scale in the early 1970s, when they were considered to be two of the best clubs in the world. During this time, Ajax won three European Cups, whereas Feyenoord won one European Cup and one Uefa Cup.

Games between these two teams often saw violent clashes between supporters of either club.

Despite the vociferous support from fans, some players dared to play for both teams in their careers, including the great Johan Cruyff!

Who were the rest? Let's take a look!