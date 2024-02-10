'I told Donny I was sorry' - Eintracht Frankfurt manager reveals he apologised to on-loan Man Utd midfielder Van de Beek after Europa Conference League squad snub

'I told Donny I was sorry' - Eintracht Frankfurt manager reveals he apologised to on-loan Man Utd midfielder Van de Beek after Europa Conference League squad snubRitabrata BanerjeeGetty ImagesDonny van de BeekEintracht FrankfurtManchester UnitedEuropa LeagueEintracht Frankfurt manager Dino Toppmoller revealed he apologised to Donny van de Beek after omitting him from their Europa Conference League squad.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFrankfurt manager apologised to Van de BeekOmitted from from Europa Conference League squadHas appeared in three Bundesliga matches