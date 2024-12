Frank Lampard has sent a supportive message to under-fire Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney after his Coventry City side thrashed the Pilgrims 4-0.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Coventry City thrash Plymouth Argyle 4-0

Rooney under pressure at Plymouth

Lampard sends message to fellow manager Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱