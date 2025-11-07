Getty Images Sport
Frank Lampard makes 'I'm not stupid' claim after journalist issues emotional thanks to Coventry manager
Lampard moving on from Chelsea failure
When former Manchester City man Lampard was sworn in at Coventry nearly a year ago, he had a point to prove. Not only because his last managerial stint as Chelsea's caretaker manager was a disaster but his predecessor, Mark Robins, was a very popular figure at Coventry Building Society Arena, having earned them two promotions from League Two, guided them to EFL Trophy success, and led them to an FA Cup semi-final and a Championship play-off final. Now that they are top of the Championship under Lampard, talkSPORT reporter and Coventry fan Anil Kandola took the time to express his gratitude to the ex-Chelsea midfielder.
- Getty Images Sport
Lampard having 'special' impact at Coventry
Kandola told Lampard - who nearly led Derby County to the Premier League in 2019, only to lose in the final to Aston Villa - that the impact he has had on Coventry is like nothing he has ever seen before. He also complimented him for igniting the same passion that Robins showed at the club.
He said: "My final point is not a question, it's more of a thank you. So obviously you won't know, but I'm actually from Coventry, so I can see probably a lot more than you do in terms of the impact it has in the pubs and the bars everywhere across this city. The impact you’ve had on this team Frank is something I’ve never seen before. The way that this crowd here, on the road and in the pubs, It’s truly special what you’ve created here. Mark Robins, he was so loved before you came in here, and there was a real hesitation, not just from you, your perspective, but just in general, can they really ignite that passion and the love for the game? And you've done that in abundance, so thank you so much for what you've done and best of luck for the rest of the season."
Coventry leading the way
Coventry are top of the Championship with 31 points after 14 games. They hold a four-point lead over second-placed Stoke City and have lost just once this season. Lampard has got Sky Blues fans dreaming of returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2001, and it seems he believes as well.
He replied: "Well, thank you, and that's an amazing thing that you said there. I'm not stupid. I know we've got some results and we're in a better position now, and I realise that fans are happy with that. But when you say that personally, you talk about pubs and around the city or whatever it is, travelling to games in our bubble sometimes you miss that. You just try and strive to win every game that you possibly can. So when you say that and it feels as big as that, then I really appreciate it and I'll keep trying to keep you happy and try to do the right thing."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Coventry?
Coventry, who made it to the Championship play-offs last season before losing to eventual winners Sunderland in the semi-finals, face, arguably, their biggest test of the season when they travel to second-placed Stoke on Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash. If they can come through that unscathed, the Sky Blues may believe the promised land of the Premier League is within their grasp. If they did that, it would be a remarkable turnaround from being in League Two just seven years ago. However, there is still a very long way to go.
Advertisement