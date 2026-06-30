Frank Lampard is going nowhere! Coventry exit talk ends as former Chelsea & Everton boss signs new contract with Premier League new boys

Speaking after the announcement, Lampard expressed his pride and outlined his vision for the upcoming campaign. “I’m delighted to have signed a new contract, it’s a real honour to represent this club,” he said.

“After the incredible work of everybody to get promoted and win the Championship, it was important to enjoy the moment, and we certainly did as a city. Our job then as staff, and for the players of course, is to firstly recharge but also focus on what we want to do and what we need to for next season. There’s a lot of work to do on and off the pitch as a football club, so those things have been on going.”