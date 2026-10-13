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Frank Lampard hails 'complete performance' as clinical Coventry City crush Newcastle United in Premier League statement
Historic triumph ignites survival charge
Lampard praised Coventry's ruthless finishing as they dismantled Newcastle with a flawless showing in front of their home crowd. The hosts broke the deadlock through Jack Rudoni's early penalty before clinical strikes from Sidiki Cherif, Ellis Simms, and Stephen Mfuni secured all three points. This historic victory lifted the club out of the relegation zone and moved them level on points with Manchester United.
- AFP
Ecstatic manager salutes remarkable commitment
Former England international Lampard insisted his side must keep their feet on the ground, even though he could not hide his sheer delight at the spartan work ethic on display across the 90 minutes.
Expressing immense pride in Coventry's collective effort, Lampard told Sky Sports: "Very, very satisfying. It's so hard to win. We played like the team that we want to be here. There is so much spirit and energy in the group and we know we are going to have to suffer a lot this season. The work ethic of the boys and the belief... you get what you deserve, which was great finishes.
"We haven't quite had that rub of the green this season that would help us nick more points. It was a complete performance. We have to keep our feet on the ground. It's a great feeling for the players to feel that."
Rising star earns glowing assessment
Teenage forward Cherif immediately took centre stage, winning the opening penalty and netting the second goal on his first top-flight start. Highlighting the youngster's relentless appetite for hard work and high ceiling, Lampard added: "It's very exciting because he's so young. He's got a really good manner, a really good way about him, he wants to train, he wants to learn. He's quite quiet, but he showed a lot of personality and didn't stop running. There is a lot to come."
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Crucial fixtures test newfound momentum
Coventry will need to keep this energy up as a difficult run of matches approaches in their fight to stay away from the bottom three. Lampard will have to rotate his young squad smartly to keep everyone fresh before the next international break. Getting the best out of in-form teenagers Cherif and Mfuni will be crucial for the Sky Blues to maintain their winning streak.
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