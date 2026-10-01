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'It's awful to be left out!' - Franco Mastantuono reveals World Cup pain after Argentina return
Mastantuono returns as Argentina launch new cycle with Bolivia rout
According to TyC Sports, Fiorentina attacker Franco Mastantuono made a successful return to the Argentina national team, putting in an outstanding performance during a 4-0 friendly victory over Bolivia in Cordoba. Goals from Lautaro Martinez, Nico Paz, Cristian Romero, and Jose Lopez earned Lionel Scaloni's side a comfortable win at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium.
The match marked Argentina's first fixture following the 2026 World Cup, signaling the start of a fresh international cycle.
Mastantuono featured prominently as Scaloni integrated emerging talent into the squad.
- Fotobaires
Forward opens up on World Cup squad heartbreak
Speaking after the final whistle, the former River Plate star admitted the deep emotional pain of being left out of Scaloni's final 26-man World Cup roster. Despite his personal disappointment, Mastantuono supported his team-mates from afar as Argentina made the nation proud.
The 19-year-old emphasized that his focus has shifted entirely toward securing a permanent role in the national team setup.
"It's tough to be left out of the World Cup squad, but I'm always cheering on my teammates and Argentina to do well," Mastantuono stated. "They had an incredible World Cup that made all Argentinians proud. Now I'm thinking about the start of a new process, where I feel good and I might get the opportunity."
Fiorentina move revitalises attacker as Scaloni calls for patience
Mastantuono credited his summer transfer from Real Madrid to Fiorentina for restoring his confidence and sharpness on the pitch. He thanked Scaloni for granting him total freedom to express himself, a sentiment echoed by the manager, who urged media and supporters not to place unfair pressure on young talents like Mastantuono, Leonel Flores, and Nico Paz.
Scaloni highlighted the necessity of nurturing young players gradually to maximize their long-term potential.
"He gives me a lot of freedom to play and I appreciate it," Mastantuono noted. "I've felt great since I went to Italy and changed my life a bit." Scaloni added: "We have to take care of these kids because that's the only way they'll bear fruit for us. We need to take it easy with them."
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Argentina focus on Burkina Faso test as home series continues
Mastantuono and his team-mates complete their post-match recovery in Cordoba before preparing for the second fixture of their three-game home window against Burkina Faso. Scaloni's side will then conclude the series against Benin.
Bolivia regroup to prepare for their upcoming international fixtures.
Mastantuono aims to retain his place in attack for the upcoming matches.
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