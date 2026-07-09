France player ratings vs Morocco: You can't keep Kylian Mbappe down! Superstar bounces back from horror penalty miss to fire Les Bleus to World Cup semi-finals

Didier Deschamps' side dominated the first period, but their golden chance to take the lead was woefully spurned by their talisman. Morocco, meanwhile, barely set foot in the opposition box. There were just four minutes on the clock when Mbappe's low drive deflected narrowly wide, and Dayot Upamecano's close-range header was saved from the resulting corner.

The half's major flashpoint arrived when Mbappe sold Noussair Mazraoui a stepover in the penalty area and was taken out by the Manchester United defender. However, after a three-minute delay for a VAR check, France's main man rolled a feeble spot-kick into the grateful arms of goalkeeper Bono.

Les Bleus' twice went close from range before the break. First, Ayyoub Bouaddi was caught in possession and Desire Doue burst forward to force a save from Bono, before Lucas Digne's dipping strike smacked the crossbar in stoppage time.

Although the second 45 followed a similar pattern, France would eventually seize control of the tie in the space of six minutes. Mbappe made amends for the penalty miss on the hour mark, finding a pocket of space in the box and planting a sublime finish beyond the goalkeeper. He then turned provider, laying the ball off for Dembele, who drove forward and saw his low effort beat Bono's weak wrist.

It took Morocco until the final 10 minutes to test Mike Maignan in the France goal, but the AC Milan stopper was able to palm away Azzedine Ounahi's powerful shot from the edge of the box.

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