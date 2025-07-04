France have dropped their captain, a manager quoting Albert Einstein and a quarter-final curse to overcome - so can they really win Euro 2025?

Off-pitch matters are taking centre stage once again for Les Bleues, who are still trying to win a major tournament for the first time

France is one of the most historic and prolific football nations in the world. In the women's game, Lyon, its dominant domestic force, have won eight Champions League titles in the last 15 years, including five in a row between 2016 and 2020, with three more narrow final defeats coming in that same time period. Yet, despite French players consistently being at the very forefront of OL's achievements, it has never translated into success for the national team.

Les Bleues are notoriously a 'nearly' side. After finishing fourth at the 2011 Women's World Cup, France have never made it beyond the quarter-finals - despite hosting the 2019 tournament - and only once have they progressed to the semi-finals of a European Championship. At the Olympic Games, its a similar story, with a fourth-placed finish in 2012 followed up by quarter-final exits in 2016 and 2024, the latter of which was again on home soil.

As Euro 2025 begins, there are signs that their fortunes could change. Under new head coach Laurent Bonadei, Les Bleues are in flying form, having won all eight of their fixtures this year, and are certainly a serious contender for the title. But as they prepare to compete in the 'group of death' with England, the Netherlands and Wales, there are also suggestions that this could actually just be another underwhelming campaign characterised by chaos.