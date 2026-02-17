Getty Images Sport
Foxborough threatens to withhold World Cup 2026 license over $7.8M security dispute
March 17 deadline set
According to ESPN, town leaders have set a March 17 deadline to resolve questions around security funding, warning that local taxpayers cannot be expected to front the cost before the license is granted.
With fewer than four months until the 2026 World Cup kicks off, Foxborough Town Manager Paige Duncan told ESPN that while the town is committed to hosting the global tournament, it needs clarity on where the money will come from before moving forward.
“If nobody gives money, there's no World Cup in Foxborough,” Duncan said.
Taxpayer funding concern
The federal government has earmarked $625 million for security and preparedness across the 11 U.S. host cities, but it remains unclear how much funding Foxborough will receive. Local officials say they cannot use taxpayer money upfront with the hope of being reimbursed later.
According to Duncan, the $8 million would primarily cover policing costs in and around Gillette Stadium, home of the NFL's New England Patriots. The stadium is owned by The Kraft Group, led by Patriots owner Robert Kraft, though the land itself belongs to the town, which also grants the license required for NFL games.
Uncertainty in New England
FIFA World Cup Boston Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Julie Duffy told ESPN in a statement: “We are working closely with FIFA, the stadium and the town of Foxborough to reach an agreement.”
The town of Foxborough is set to meet Tuesday, Feb. 17, to further discuss the entertainment license, according to Boston25.
World Cup matches scheduled to be held in New England
Here are the World Cup matches currently scheduled for Foxborough's stadium:
June 13, 2026: Haiti vs Scotland - Group C
June 16, 2026: FIFA playoff winner vs Norway - Group I
June 19, 2026: Scotland vs Morocco - Group C
June 23, 2026: England vs Ghana - Group L
June 26, 2026: Norway vs France - Group I
Beyond the group stage, the venue will also host a Round of 32 match on June 29 and a quarterfinal on July 9.
