‘Moved the sport forward here in every way’ - FOX’s Jenny Taft assesses the USMNT’s performance, Cape Verde’s run and soccer’s post-World Cup growth in America

The book has nearly closed on the 2026 World Cup. Yes, the tournament ended over a week ago, but it's still sort of lingering. This is what World Cups do: hover in the memory, take a little bit of time to fully digest. This is especially true for a 48-team edition, where the storylines take some time to settle.

Of course, the big one from this World Cup was the Americanness of it all. Whether it be logistics, tickets or even politics, there were plenty of questions as to whether a USA-based tournament would actually work. And Jenny Taft, who covered it all in great depth for FOX, asserts it was nothing but a success.

"I've covered six World Cups, which is wild and an honor in every way. It was different in America. And while Russia had some highlights and Qatar had highlights, a place that I really didn't know what to expect, having it here in America was unbelievable and better than I could have even imagined," she tells GOAL.

Taft was there in a way few others were. The American reporter covered the USMNT in great depth during their run - and was a constant voice chronicling the team through their ups and downs.

"I thought the team was such a tight group. The hardest part about any World Cup is it could end for everyone but Spain. And so when [the USMNT] lost and it abruptly ended, it did feel so sad because of the special journey that this group had been on. It does end so abruptly. The staff was so close. They had a culture," Taft adds.

And when they were bounced by Belgium, she focused elsewhere. Taft covered the French National Team and was also there offering insight during the final itself.

"I have a little bit of a relationship with them from 2018. So that was cool to see them again and feel like they actually also trusted me as a reporter to be around their team," she says about covering France.

For Taft, then, it was a wonderful summer: both as a journalist and a soccer nerd. And she talked all of it in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL taps into the perspective of analysts, announcers, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.